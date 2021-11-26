YBS releases 95 per cent deals for first-time buyers and movers

Yorkshire Building Society has launched a selection of first-time buyer only mortgages and deals for home movers with a five per cent deposit.

For first-time buyers, the building society is offering a two-year fixed rate of 2.99 per cent at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), which is fee-free and comes with £1,000 cashback.

A five-year fixed rate with the same benefits is available at a rate of 3.09 per cent.

Homebuyers and homeowners remortgaging with a five per cent deposit can also take advantage of a fee-free two-year fixed rate of 2.63 per cent, and anyone purchasing a property could benefit from a 2.45 per cent two-year fixed rate.

The mutual has also reintroduced its 10-year fixed rate range. The decade-long home loans start from 2.09 per cent at 75 per cent LTV, with a £995 fee and free standard valuation. A fee-free 10-year fixed rate at the same LTV is available at 2.19 per cent.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We know one of the main barriers to homeownership for many is saving a large deposit, so we’ve designed this new range to particularly help those with the smallest deposits.

“We’re also offering some real help to first-time buyers with fee-free options to help keep upfront costs down, and generous cashback on completion to help those taking a first step on the property ladder, make their house a home.”