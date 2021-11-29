You are here: Home - News -

News

Over half of first-time buyers need larger deposit due to pandemic

by:
  • 29/11/2021
  • 0
Over half of first-time buyers need larger deposit due to pandemic
More than half, 58 per cent, of first-time buyers needed to raise a larger deposit due to the pandemic, with the average increase in deposit size of £22,849.

 

According to Aldermore’s first-time buyer index, which surveyed 2,015 prospective and 500 actual first-time buyers, the average deposit size is now £62,572, or around 19 per cent of a property’s value.

The report added that it would take first-time buyers who bought since the start of the pandemic an average of nearly five years to save up enough of a deposit.

It added that the process of buying had become increasingly complex over the past 18 months, with two in five survey respondents saying it took two or more offers to secure a home.

The report also noted that just under half, 49 per cent, were in the process of purchasing a property for it to fall through, which cost buyers an average £2,402 and one in nine spent £4,000 or more.

First-time buyer purchases were also delayed by around three months, with one in six saying it was delayed by over five months.

 

The cost factor

 

Costs from solicitor fees, mortgage fees, conveyancing fees and valuation, moving fees, rent paid to prior homes and estate agent fees on average set first-time buyers back by £4,486.

Extra barriers and costs meant that nearly half, 48 per cent, of those surveyed did not get home they wanted or compromise to get on the housing ladder.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “Becoming a homeowner is a wonderful step forward in a person’s life but our research shows the persistent effects of the pandemic are causing high levels of financial challenges in the journey.

“While costs and complicated processes may feel daunting, we’ve found first time buyers are glad they did it, with 78 per cent saying the stress was worth it to find a home. I would advise would-be buyers to plan carefully to ensure they are prepared for the range of costs involved and to seek a broker who can be a great help in cutting through the jargon and guiding you through the process.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.