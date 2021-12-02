You are here: Home - News -

News

Record number of homes bought using Help to Buy equity loan and ISA

by:
  • 02/12/2021
  • 0
Record number of homes bought using Help to Buy equity loan and ISA
Homebuyers using Help to Buy to purchase a property reached a record high of 60,634 in the 12 months to June, taking total properties bought using the scheme to 339,347.

Between 1 April and 30 June, 10,824 homes were bought with the help of the government’s equity loan scheme, up 85% on the same period in 2020 when the housing market had been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic. However, completions were 27% lower than the same quarter in 2019.

Since the scheme was launched in April 2013, of the 339,347 homes bought with the assistance of the equity loan, 83% were purchased by first-time buyers.

Buyers using a Help to Buy ISA to buy their home also reached a record high. In June 10,989 properties were bought with a Help to Buy ISA, the highest monthly total yet. Overall, 435,798 homes have been bought using the dedicated savings account.

The latest version of the Help to Buy equity loan scheme, launched in April, is only open to first-time buyers and allows them to purchase a property with a minimum of a 5% deposit and use an equity loan of up to 20% of the purchase price (40% in London). The loan is interest-free for the first five years.

A Help to Buy Isa, no longer available to new applicants, allows savers to deposit £200 a month and receive a 25% government bonus capped at £3,000.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Government schemes have provided a vital leg up for buyers as prices climbed this past year, through Lifetime ISAs, Help to Buy ISAs and the Help to Buy equity loan scheme. However, anyone considering the Help to Buy equity loan scheme needs to be aware that rising prices could also make their loan eye-wateringly expensive further down the line.”

When the government loan is repaid, the amount borrowers owe will be 20% of the value of their home at that time, not the amount they paid for it.

“The 12 months to the end of June saw the highest number of help-to-buy loans on record. With house prices rising out of sight, property deposits rose out of reach, and the loans helped close the gap, so that buyers only had to find the first 5% of the deposit. But while rising prices made this scheme more popular, they also made it far more expensive, and people need to understand the costs involved.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.