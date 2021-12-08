You are here: Home - News -

Virgin Money brings out high LTV products with £1,000 cashback

  • 08/12/2021
Virgin Money has released a range of high loan to value (LTV) five-year fixed rate products with £1,000 cashback.

 

This includes a five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV at 1.99 per cent, and a 90 per cent LTV product priced at 2.38 per cent. Both come with a £995 fee.

The lender has also brought out a five-year fixed rate green shared ownership product with a rate of 2.4 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

It has cut some of its higher LTV rates in its core range, including its two-year and five-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 95 per cent LTV now standing at 2.98 per cent and 3.03 per cent respectively.

Virgin Money has also decreased the rates for selected 85 to 90 per cent LTV products by up to 0.32 per cent.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV which has gone from 1.89 per cent to 1.78 per cent. At the 90 per cent LTV tier, the rate has fallen from 2.04 per cent to 1.82 per cent.

The lender has also cut selected buy-to-let fixed rates by up to 0.14 per cent. An example of this is a five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV where the rate has gone from 1.93 per cent to 1.82 per cent.

In its shared ownership range, five-year fixed rates will start from 2.1 per cent, and products at 95 per cent LTV in this range will be reduced by 0.11 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has decreased from 3.79 per cent to 3.68 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV has been reduced from 3.99 per cent to 3.88 per cent.

