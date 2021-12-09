You are here: Home - News -

Atom Bank offers exclusive near-prime products through L&G Mortgage Club

  • 09/12/2021
Advisers placing business with Atom bank via Legal & General Mortgage Club can access four exclusive two-year fixed-rate product options.

 

The options are suitable for those with imperfect credit scores, such as borrowers who may have missed a payment, as well as those with a past county court judgement or default.

The first product is available at up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and is priced at a rate of 2.45 per cent. The second option offers up to 65 per cent LTV, with a rate of 2.69 per cent.

There is also an up to 70 per cent LTV product with a rate of 2.74 per cent and a 75 per cent LTV option at 2.89 per cent. All four products offer £250 cashback.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships, Legal & General Mortgage Club said: “The unprecedented economic challenges caused by the global pandemic clearly demonstrate the importance of offering a varied and accommodating range of products for borrowers.

“We are therefore proud to announce these new product exclusives with Atom Bank which are tailored to support those with credit impairments, and we look forward to expanding our offering in the coming months.”

Paula Mercer, head of lending and digital mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “Our near prime mortgages are built for customers with less-than-perfect credit.

“We are delighted to offer Legal & General advisers access to an exclusive range of near prime products, opening up the market to those who may have trouble securing a mortgage from a traditional lender.

“The range allows us to support borrowers who have had previous financial difficulties, such as CCJs, defaults, and missed payments.”

