You are here: Home - News -

News

Delayed home ownership drives down expectation of being mortgage-free in retirement

by:
  • 09/12/2021
  • 0
Delayed home ownership drives down expectation of being mortgage-free in retirement
One in three homeowners with a mortgage are uncertain if they will be debt-free before they retire or they have already ruled the possibility out.

 

Borrowers’ lack of certainty that they will be mortgage-free in retirement follows the findings that almost half of mortgaged homeowners under the age of 40 got on to the property ladder much later than expected, compared with 29 per cent of those aged over 40-years-old.

According to a survey of 5,000 adults carried out by the Equity Release Council, borrowers who expect to still be paying their mortgage later on in life have a more relaxed attitude about their debt than the previous generation.

Almost a quarter of mortgage homeowners surveyed said they didn’t mind still paying off their debt in retirement.

Some 70 per cent of mortgaged homeowners felt comfortable with their current level of mortgage debt, rising to 75 per cent of those aged 50 and over.

Many also felt taking out a mortgage in later life could benefit them. More than 30 per cent saw it as a way to provide money to improve their lifestyles, while 31 per cent saw it as a way to access funds to help out family members.

However, 67 per cent of mortgaged homeowners did not think financial service providers were getting better at offering mortgages to people in retirement. The need for clear consumer information was a view held by 36 per cent of respondents who said they were confused about what mortgages were available to people in later life. This confusion was highest among the under 40s.

Jim Boyd, chief executive of the Equity Release Council, said: “The realities of delayed homeownership are prompting people to reassess their attitudes to secured debt in later life. There are clear signs that paying a mortgage in retirement is no longer a taboo: for many people it can make the difference between financial hardship and enjoying a more comfortable lifestyle while also supporting family members.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.