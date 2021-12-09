You are here: Home - News -

Hanley BS adds products and MPowered Mortgages releases EPC range– roundup

  • 09/12/2021
MPowered Mortgages has released an eco EPC product range, which offers a 0.1 per cent rate discount for properties with an energy performance certificate rated between A and C.

 

It is available in two, five and seven year-fixed rate terms and excludes houses in multiple occupation.

In its two-year fixed rate range, rates start from 2.74 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 2.84 per cent. Seven-year fixed rates begin from 2.94 per cent.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are excited to launch our new eco EPC range, expanding our already extensive product offering. COP-26 has shown us that hard work lies ahead to make the world more sustainable, and the UK Government itself has set the target of being ‘net zero’ by 2050.

“The housing market will play an integral role in this, and by offering our new range of eco products, we’re happy to be playing a small role in making Britain’s housing stock more sustainable.”

Hanley Economic BS launches two resi products

Hanley Economic Building Society has brought out a pair of residential fixed rate mortgages, including a remortgage and a 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product.

Its remortgage-only option is a two-year product at 80 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.75 per cent. It comes with one free standard valuation and free legals.

The 95 per cent LTV option is on a five-year term with a rate of 3.45 per cent. It is available for house purchase and remortgage purposes.

Both products are eligible for properties in England, Wales and Scotland. The loan amount is between £30,000 and £500,000 and are subject to an application fee of £299.

Each case is individually underwritten with no credit scoring and is available through branch network and selected intermediary channels.

David Lownds, head of marketing  and business development at Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “First-time buyers, including those taking out a shared ownership option, accounted for 40 per cent of all our new business lending in 2020/21. Moving forward, we are looking to support even more people onto the property ladder, especially those who may have smaller deposits but fit within our affordability profile.

“The remortgage market will also prove to be a key area for the intermediary market in Q1 2022 as a vast number of mortgage terms are set to mature and this pair of products will help provide valuable options for those looking to lock into a longer or shorter term deal.”

