You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage lenders to impose repossession moratorium over Christmas

by:
  • 09/12/2021
  • 0
Mortgage lenders to impose repossession moratorium over Christmas
Mortgage lender members of UK Finance and the Building Societies Association will impose a temporary ban on repossessions over the Christmas period.

 

The moratorium will be in place from 13 December to 4 January. During that period they will not seek or enforce a warrant for possession for residential and buy-to-let properties.

The move will provide support to those in financial difficulty during the pandemic and is in conjunction with other forbearance measures.

Lenders including Barclays, The Co-operative, Coventry Building Society, Halifax, HSBC, Leeds Building Society, Legal & General Home Finance, Lloyds Bank, Nationwide, Skipton Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society have all agreed to temporary ban.

A repossession moratorium was previously held between March 2020 and September this year to support homeowners financially affected by the pandemic. Notice periods were also extended.

According to UK Finance’s latest figures, there were 410 homeowner mortgaged properties and 320 buy-to-let mortgaged properties taken into possession in the third quarter of this year.

There were 290 more possessions cases compared to the second quarter this year. The number of possessions is expected to gradually increase as the courts work through the backlog of cases accumulated during the moratorium period.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Lenders have come together to agree a voluntary pause on possessions over Christmas and the new year, providing customers peace of mind that they will stay in their homes over the festive period.

“For anyone who is struggling with their finances, there are a range of options available, and lenders stand ready to help. Customers should contact their lender as soon as possible if they need support.”

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the Building Societies Association, said: “Repossessing someone’s home is an absolute last resort and lenders do all that they can to provide people suffering financial difficulties with the tailored support that they need.

“The aim is to help people get back on their feet, but this Christmas and New Year moratorium will give some respite to those who have reached the end of the road. For anyone who is facing financial difficulty the message is to get in touch with your lender early, as this gives the best chance of success.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.