Foundation Home Loans adds high LTV and five-year professional products

Foundation Home Loans, the intermediary-only specialist lender, has launched two 90 per cent LTV house purchase fixed rates, as well as two more products for its November-launched professionals range.

The 90 per cent fee-assisted rates are offered without an application or product fee, with a free valuation, fixed for two years at 4.74 per cent and 4.94 per cent for five years.

The additions to the professionals range include a five-year fixed-rate option at 3.39 per cent to 75 per cent LTV and 3.99 per cent at 85 per cent LTV. The range allows first-time buyers, home movers and remortgagors in eligible professions to borrow up to six times income.

The professionals products come with a £1,495 product fee, one standard valuation, and are available on a capital and interest repayment-only basis.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, (pictured) said: “As always at Foundation we want to respond to feedback from our intermediary partners and provide product options to support them in areas of the market relevant to their current client demand.”

He said these new fee-assisted residential products at 90 per cent LTV will help those owner-occupier borrowers who want to benefit from lower upfront costs and who are looking for a higher LTV product over either a two- or five-year term.

In September, Foundation Home Loans brought out buy-to-let (BTL) limited edition products for both individual and limited company borrowers and launched six times income products for professional borrowers in November.