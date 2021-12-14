You are here: Home - News -

News

Foundation Home Loans adds high LTV and five-year professional products

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 14/12/2021
  • 0
Foundation Home Loans adds high LTV and five-year professional products
Foundation Home Loans, the intermediary-only specialist lender, has launched two 90 per cent LTV house purchase fixed rates, as well as two more products for its November-launched professionals range.

The 90 per cent fee-assisted rates are offered without an application or product fee, with a free valuation, fixed for two years at 4.74 per cent and 4.94 per cent for five years.

The additions to the professionals range include a five-year fixed-rate option at 3.39 per cent to 75 per cent LTV and 3.99 per cent at 85 per cent LTV. The range allows first-time buyers, home movers and remortgagors in eligible professions to borrow up to six times income.

The professionals products come with a £1,495 product fee, one standard valuation, and are available on a capital and interest repayment-only basis.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, (pictured) said: “As always at Foundation we want to respond to feedback from our intermediary partners and provide product options to support them in areas of the market relevant to their current client demand.”

He said these new fee-assisted residential products at 90 per cent LTV will help those owner-occupier borrowers who want to benefit from lower upfront costs and who are looking for a higher LTV product over either a two- or five-year term.

In September, Foundation Home Loans brought out buy-to-let (BTL) limited edition products for both individual and limited company borrowers and launched six times income products for professional borrowers in November.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Mortgage Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.