Santander hires HSBC’s Aaron Shinwell to homes division

He will join the firm in Q2 of this year and will manage the homes division’s strategy for UK and Europe. He will also oversee product delivery and controls.

The division predominantly deals with mortgages, but it also includes other aspects of financing or running a home.

Shinwell has worked at HSBC for around six years, most recently as head of unsecured lending and underwriting services for over two years. He also held the role of interim head of mortgages and savings and head of strategy and planning for retail products.

Prior to HSBC, he worked for more than seven years at Lloyds Banking Group and also spent nearly six years at HBOS.

Tracie Pearce, who was appointed chief customer officer for Santander’s homes division at the start of last year, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the Homes team, he brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience in delivering for customers.

“Aaron will work closely with me and Brad Fordham, our head of mortgages, as we explore new opportunities to grow our business, support our broker partners and help even more customers on their homeownership journey.”