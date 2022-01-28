All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2022

Congratulations to all the winners.
Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva
Laterliving now!
Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life
Age Partnership
Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Dennis Kreijns, Just Compare Retirement
Best Mortgage Club
Air Club
Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development sponsored by Hodge
Air Club
Best Conveyancer
Gilroy Steel
Best Surveyor
e.surv
Best Business Development Manager sponsored by Air Club
Nicola Palmer, Canada Life
Best Underwriter
Paul O’Hara, Canada Life
Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development
Canada Life
Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council
Canada Life
Best Provider for Products
Pure Retirement
Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages
Legal & General Home Finance