All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2022

The winners of the Equity Release Awards were announced last night at an in-person ceremony at Hilton Bankside.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva

Laterliving now!

Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just

Viva Retirement Solutions

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life

Age Partnership

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement

Dennis Kreijns, Just Compare Retirement

Best Mortgage Club

Air Club

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development sponsored by Hodge

Air Club

Best Conveyancer

Gilroy Steel

Best Surveyor

e.surv

Best Business Development Manager sponsored by Air Club

Nicola Palmer, Canada Life

Best Underwriter

Paul O’Hara, Canada Life

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development

Canada Life

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council

Canada Life

Best Provider for Products

Pure Retirement

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages

Legal & General Home Finance