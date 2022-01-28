You are here: Home - News -

All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2022

  28/01/2022
All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2022
The winners of the Equity Release Awards were announced last night at an in-person ceremony at Hilton Bankside.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva
Laterliving now!

Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just
Viva Retirement Solutions

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life
Age Partnership

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Dennis Kreijns, Just Compare Retirement

Best Mortgage Club
Air Club

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development sponsored by Hodge
Air Club

Best Conveyancer
Gilroy Steel

Best Surveyor
e.surv

Best Business Development Manager sponsored by Air Club
Nicola Palmer, Canada Life

Best Underwriter
Paul O’Hara, Canada Life

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development
Canada Life

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council
Canada Life

Best Provider for Products
Pure Retirement

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages
Legal & General Home Finance

