Darlington BS promotes Louise Thorpe and Chris Brown to director roles

Darlington Building Society has promoted Louise Thorpe and Chris Brown to its executive team, in a move which it said it was underlining its commitment to developing its in-house talent.

Thorpe (pictured left) has been promoted to the role of distribution director whilst Brown (pictured right) has been made products and marketing director.

Thorpe joined Darlington in 2004 as a part-time maternity-cover customer service consultant and rose through the ranks to fill roles such as branch operations manager, sales operations manager and head of direct distribution.

Her new role will include overall responsibility for the distribution of products and services to customers, overseeing her teams, branch network, direct sales, and intermediary support, the society said.

Thorpe said her promotion “demonstrates the commitment Darlington Building Society has to developing its people and is a clear reflection of our core values. The message is ‘work hard and the society will reward you by opening up opportunities’.”

Darlington said it was also supporting Thorpe through a three-year master’s apprenticeship in strategic leadership at Loughborough University, now in her final year.

Brown joined Darlington in 2019 as head of products and propositions. He previously had been on the Northern Rock graduate scheme before joining UK Asset Resolution Ltd, and later Virgin Money. His new role adds overall responsibility for marketing.

“I’ve learned a lot in the three years I’ve been with the society”, Brown said, “and I’m delighted to have been given the chance to shine during what has been a challenging period due to the pandemic.”

Darlington also announced that Clare Wilson had been promoted from branch operations manager to succeed Thorpe as head of direct distribution.

Chief executive Andrew Craddock said: “Louise and Chris have both excelled in their previous roles with the society, they bring a wealth of experience and skills, and they will be valuable additions to the executive team.

“Their progression – along with Clare’s well-deserved promotion – demonstrates yet again that we are an organisation fully committed to investing in our people, recognising their talent, and building on their strengths.”