You are here: Home - News -

News

Darlington BS promotes Louise Thorpe and Chris Brown to director roles

by:
  • 31/01/2022
  • 0
Darlington BS promotes Louise Thorpe and Chris Brown to director roles
Darlington Building Society has promoted Louise Thorpe and Chris Brown to its executive team, in a move which it said it was underlining its commitment to developing its in-house talent.

Thorpe (pictured left) has been promoted to the role of distribution director whilst Brown (pictured right) has been made products and marketing director.

Thorpe joined Darlington in 2004 as a part-time maternity-cover customer service consultant and rose through the ranks to fill roles such as branch operations manager, sales operations manager and head of direct distribution.

Her new role will include overall responsibility for the distribution of products and services to customers, overseeing her teams, branch network, direct sales, and intermediary support, the society said.

Thorpe said her promotion “demonstrates the commitment Darlington Building Society has to developing its people and is a clear reflection of our core values. The message is ‘work hard and the society will reward you by opening up opportunities’.”

Darlington said it was also supporting Thorpe through a three-year master’s apprenticeship in strategic leadership at Loughborough University, now in her final year.

Brown joined Darlington in 2019 as head of products and propositions. He previously had been on the Northern Rock graduate scheme before joining UK Asset Resolution Ltd, and later Virgin Money. His new role adds overall responsibility for marketing.

 “I’ve learned a lot in the three years I’ve been with the society”, Brown said, “and I’m delighted to have been given the chance to shine during what has been a challenging period due to the pandemic.”

Darlington also announced that Clare Wilson had been promoted from branch operations manager to succeed Thorpe as head of direct distribution.

Chief executive Andrew Craddock said: “Louise and Chris have both excelled in their previous roles with the society, they bring a wealth of experience and skills, and they will be valuable additions to the executive team.

“Their progression – along with Clare’s well-deserved promotion – demonstrates yet again that we are an organisation fully committed to investing in our people, recognising their talent, and building on their strengths.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.