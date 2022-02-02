You are here: Home - News -

Econveyancer partners with Moneyfacts

  02/02/2022
Conveyancing comparison tool Econveyancer has launched an exclusive conveyancing partnership with comparison website Moneyfacts.

 

Customers using Moneyfacts will be able to search for and instruct a conveyancer from Econveyancer’s panel under the partnership.

Moneyfacts is an independent money comparison site that has provided ‘best buy’ charts to the UK press and media for more than 30 years. The site provides impartial financial information to help people make more informed financial choices.

ULS technology offers its Econveyancer service direct to consumers.

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), director of sales at Econveyancer, said: “The whole purpose of Moneyfacts is to help people make better choices.

“This exclusive partnership with Econveyancer, means that Moneyfacts users will be empowered to make better conveyancing choices thanks to our panel of more than 50 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms. Our mission is to make the home moving process better for everyone, and this partnership is an important step on that journey.”

Richard Ward, head of marketing at Moneyfacts, added: “Moneyfacts.co.uk is the independent money comparison website with a difference, providing the most up-to-date and impartial financial formation possible to over 5.2 million unique visitors each year.

“ULS shares our passion for helping millions of people every year to make better financial choices and Econveyancer will make the home moving and ownership process a quick and easy experience.”

