You are here: Home - News -

News

Gatehouse Bank lowers minimum loan amount

by:
  • 09/02/2022
  • 0
Gatehouse Bank lowers minimum loan amount
Gatehouse Bank has reduced the minimum finance amount it will offer buy-to-let and home purchase plan borrowers from £100,000 to £75,000.

 

This will apply to all customers including UK residents, expats and international residents. It also includes the purchases of homes in multiple occupancy (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs). 

Gatehouse has also updated buy-to-let criteria meaning landlords will no longer require a minimum income of £18,000 if the applicant already owns a buy-to-let property and the rental income exceeds the monthly finance payment at the finance service charge ratio (FSCR). 

If an applicant is a first-time buyer as well as a first-time landlord, they will need to demonstrate a minimum income of £15,000. 

Evidence of this level of income will also be required of all applicants if the rental income does not meet the FSCR threshold and personal income is used to supplement monthly payments.  

As Gatehouse is a Shariah-compliant lender, it charges rental rates for its loans rather than interest. 

These changes come weeks after the bank increased the maximum finance amount on its house purchase loans to £5m to align the range with its buy-to-let products.   

John Mace, product manager at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The UK property market remains incredibly buoyant despite recent rises in the Bank of England base rate and these improvements ensure our offering continues to be very competitive and more accessible to homebuyers.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/