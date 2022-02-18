You are here: Home - News -

News

A third of pension savers plan on using equity release – Canada Life

by:
  • 18/02/2022
  • 0
A third of pension savers plan on using equity release – Canada Life
Over-55s with higher value pensions are more likely to release equity from their home as part of their retirement plans.

Around a third of pension savers plan to release equity from their homes to help fund their retirement, according to Canada Life.

The equity release provider found of those with higher value pensions of more than £200,000, 42 per cent were likely to release equity compared to 27 per cent among those with pensions valued at less than £200,000.

Over-55s on higher incomes of £50,000 or more were increasing likely to release equity as part of their retirement planning compared to those on lower incomes. Some 35 per cent of those on higher incomes expected to do so, compared to 22 per cent of those earning less than £20,000 and 33 per cent of those earning between £20,000 and £50,000.

The research was based on 506 adults in the UK aged 55 and over with a defined contribution pension, who are not yet taking an income.

Alice Watson, head of marketing for insurance at Canada Life said: “Retirement journeys are becoming more complex. Fewer people are retiring on generous final salary pensions while more people are saving later in life or renting for longer. These demographic changes mean that more people are likely to turn to their property to help them support their retirement aspirations.

 “Modern equity release products have the flexibility and accessibility which families and homeowners are looking for in order to enjoy their hard-earned retirements comfortably. However equity release is a lifelong financial decision so it is essential that people seek quality financial advice and talk through their decision with loved ones before agreeing to a product.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.