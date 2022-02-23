OSB Group to merge Precise and Kent Reliance sales teams

Specialist lending group OSB Group will combine its Precise Mortgages and Kent Reliance for Intermediaries’ sales teams in to one entity to support its “multi-brand strategy”.

The teams will be brought together in the second quarter of this year and will house 16 business development managers (BDM).

The move, according to the group, will provide a “more efficient service to brokers” as the team will be able to leverage both lenders more effectively.

In addition to the BDM team, there will be seven specialist finance account managers to specialise in bridging and commercial sectors via Interbay and Precise Mortgages.

There will also be 10 office-based BDMs who will support brokers using telephone, video conferencing and webchat. It builds on the existing support offered by the sales development team, which is headed by Simon Cockerill.

The changes will allow brokers to contact in their preferred method of communication.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “The combination of two award-winning sales teams is the next exciting step in the evolution of OSB Group and all part of our goal of providing best-in-class levels of service and support.

“One of the things we’ve learnt from the pandemic is that brokers want to be able to contact us in a variety of ways. We’ve embraced new technologies wholeheartedly over the past couple of years, so as well as face-to-face visits, brokers can speak with us via a telephone call or video call if they prefer.”