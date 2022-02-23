You are here: Home - News -

OSB Group to merge Precise and Kent Reliance sales teams

  • 23/02/2022
Specialist lending group OSB Group will combine its Precise Mortgages and Kent Reliance for Intermediaries’ sales teams in to one entity to support its “multi-brand strategy”.

 

The teams will be brought together in the second quarter of this year and will house 16 business development managers (BDM).

The move, according to the group, will provide a “more efficient service to brokers” as the team will be able to leverage both lenders more effectively.

In addition to the BDM team, there will be seven specialist finance account managers to specialise in bridging and commercial sectors via Interbay and Precise Mortgages.

There will also be 10 office-based BDMs who will support brokers using telephone, video conferencing and webchat. It builds on the existing support offered by the sales development team, which is headed by Simon Cockerill.

The changes will allow brokers to contact in their preferred method of communication.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “The combination of two award-winning sales teams is the next exciting step in the evolution of OSB Group and all part of our goal of providing best-in-class levels of service and support.

“One of the things we’ve learnt from the pandemic is that brokers want to be able to contact us in a variety of ways. We’ve embraced new technologies wholeheartedly over the past couple of years, so as well as face-to-face visits, brokers can speak with us via a telephone call or video call if they prefer.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.