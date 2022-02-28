Natwest raises rates and removes cashback

Natwest has increased rates on mortgages across its new business range by up to 0.22 per cent.

The biggest change has been made to its 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed remortgage, which now has a rate of 2.05 per cent up from 1.83 per cent with no fee.

The option with a £995 fee has increased by 0.21 per cent to 1.77 per cent.

Its five-year fixed purchase product at the same tier has risen by 0.08 per cent to 1.87 per cent. This has a £995 fee and offers £250 cashback. The alternative with no fee has risen by the same amount to 2.04 per cent.

At 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed purchase mortgage with a £995 fee has increased by 0.06 per cent to 1.87 per cent and the fee-free option has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 2.04 per cent.

Five-year fixed remortgages at 60 and 75 per cent LTV have risen by as much as 0.21 per cent.

The £250 cashback incentive offered on select 60, 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV purchase and remortgage products have also been removed and rates have increased by up to 0.10 per cent.

Changes come in on 1 March.