You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest raises rates and removes cashback

by:
  • 28/02/2022
  • 0
Natwest raises rates and removes cashback
Natwest has increased rates on mortgages across its new business range by up to 0.22 per cent.

 

The biggest change has been made to its 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed remortgage, which now has a rate of 2.05 per cent up from 1.83 per cent with no fee. 

The option with a £995 fee has increased by 0.21 per cent to 1.77 per cent. 

Its five-year fixed purchase product at the same tier has risen by 0.08 per cent to 1.87 per cent. This has a £995 fee and offers £250 cashback. The alternative with no fee has risen by the same amount to 2.04 per cent. 

At 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed purchase mortgage with a £995 fee has increased by 0.06 per cent to 1.87 per cent and the fee-free option has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 2.04 per cent. 

Five-year fixed remortgages at 60 and 75 per cent LTV have risen by as much as 0.21 per cent. 

The £250 cashback incentive offered on select 60, 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV purchase and remortgage products have also been removed and rates have increased by up to 0.10 per cent. 

Changes come in on 1 March. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/