Dudley BS ups max LTV on shared ownership, BTL and self-build ranges

  • 01/03/2022
Dudley Building Society has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) on its shared ownership, buy-to-let (BTL) and self-build ranges to make their offerings more accessible to a wider range of applicants.

The maximum LTV for shared ownership is now 95 per cent, up from 90 per cent previously. Rates have also been cut from 3.99 per cent to 3.49 per cent.

For its BTL and holiday let products the maximum LTV is now 80 per cent, and for self-build it is 85 per cent for end value and land value.

Kieron Blackburn (pictured), commercial director at Dudley Building Society,  said: “We have been working to increase the maximum LTVs within these specialist areas for some time now, as we are eager to continue to drive mortgage business towards areas where applicants can benefit from our flexible approach to underwriting.”

He added that its intermediary partners had said that there was a growing demand for a more flexible shared ownership proposition as the rising cost of living takes hold.

Blackburn said: “At Dudley, we are focused on serving these applicants who require additional flexibility through the shared ownership scheme. The increase in maximum LTVs across our specialist areas allows us to serve our purpose of meeting the needs of the underserved and improve our overall mortgage proposition.”

