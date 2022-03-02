You are here: Home - News -

News

Buy to Let Market Forum returns as in-person event

by:
  • 02/03/2022
  • 0
Buy to Let Market Forum returns as in-person event
The Buy to Let Market Forum is now returning as a face-to-face event after a two-year in-person break during the pandemic.

 

The conference is taking place in Manchester on 20th April, then in Birmingham on 21st April , Cardiff on 27th April and Reading on 28th April.

It will bring together buy-to-let lenders and advisers to address current issues, deepen relationships, foster understanding, ways to improve and evolve the sector, with the ultimate aim of improve customer outcomes. 

We are delighted to confirm that Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions will be delivering the opening plenary session which will give a whistle stop tour of the current buy-to-let market landscape and what it holds for the future; from identifying the challenges and opportunities, to regulatory and physical policy updates, landlord sentiment, the green agenda and lender outlook. 

Click here to register for the event 

Click here for the latest buy to let news 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.