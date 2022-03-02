Buy to Let Market Forum returns as in-person event

The Buy to Let Market Forum is now returning as a face-to-face event after a two-year in-person break during the pandemic.

The conference is taking place in Manchester on 20th April, then in Birmingham on 21st April , Cardiff on 27th April and Reading on 28th April.

It will bring together buy-to-let lenders and advisers to address current issues, deepen relationships, foster understanding, ways to improve and evolve the sector, with the ultimate aim of improve customer outcomes.

We are delighted to confirm that Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions will be delivering the opening plenary session which will give a whistle stop tour of the current buy-to-let market landscape and what it holds for the future; from identifying the challenges and opportunities, to regulatory and physical policy updates, landlord sentiment, the green agenda and lender outlook.

