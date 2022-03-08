You are here: Home - News -

Key Equity Release sees women adviser numbers jump to a fifth

  • 08/03/2022
Key Equity Release has announced that 19 per cent of its advisers are now women, an eight per cent rise since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

 

Marking International Women’s Day, the firm also revealed that 53 per cent of its adviser support function roles were filled by women while a quarter of its advice delivery team were female. 

The firm said the growth in the number of women advisers highlighted the strength of the later life lending market and a move away from the stereotypical view of who an equity release adviser is. 

As part of its recruitment process, Key aims to hire from a wide range of candidates and use its internal adviser academy to upskill existing colleagues.  

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is to #breakthebias and create a gender equal world. 

Will Hale, CEO at Key, said: “Over the past two years we have seen a different and challenging landscape, but the later life lending market has continued to grow, and it is great to see that one in four are women within our advice delivery team.   

“However, more needs to be done. Financial services has traditionally been a more male dominated arena and it is time to #breakthebias and encourage more women into the financial sector, specifically into the adviser force.” 

Alison Longley, people director at Key Group, added: “At Key Group, we are committed to not only building a team which reflects the customers we serve but also helping existing colleagues to build exciting and long lasting careers.   

“We focus on ensuring that gender-bias is not a hurdle applicants need to navigate as part of the recruitment process.” 

Donna Francis, chief operating officer at the Equity Release Council, said as the demand for equity release grew, it was vital that its expansion brought opportunities to more women.  

She added: “Given the role the later life lending market has to play in meeting some of the UK’s biggest social challenges, there’s never been a more exciting time to join the industry and a more representative workforce means we are better able to reflect the range of customers who look to us for support.” 

