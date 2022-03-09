You are here: Home - News -

BOI’s head of sales and distribution Russell Anderson to depart – exclusive

  • 09/03/2022
Bank of Ireland’s (BOI) head of sales and distribution Russell Anderson is set to leave the firm and will be replaced by former head of intermediary mortgages at RBS and Natwest Graham Felstead.

Russell Anderson has worked at BOI for nearly five years, most recently as head of sales and distribution for just over three years. Prior to that he was head of direct sales.

He previously worked at Future Williams & Glyn Team at RBS for just over a year in various roles including regional mortgage director.

Anderson has also held several senior roles at Santander for five years, including divisional select manager.

Graham Felstead will join the business in April as head of sales and distribution subject to regulatory approval.

He will work alongside Jeremy Law, who is interim head of home buying and ownership and has been with the firm for just under a year, and the rest of the home buying an ownership senior management team.

Felstead was head of intermediary mortgages at RBS and Natwest. He worked at RBS Group for over 16 years and then went on to lead Natwest Intermediary Solutions in 2009.

He has also held senior roles with Citibank, Bank of Scotland and Norwich Union.

He also holds an advisory board member role at blockchain-powered property network Coadjute.

George Higginson, BOI’s director of Northern Ireland, partnerships & mortgages, said: “I am delighted that Graham Felstead will be joining BOI UK in April as head of sales and distribution, for home buying & ownership, subject to regulatory approval.

“With over 40 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, including all aspects of the mortgage process, management and sales, Graham’s appointment underlines our continued commitment to the UK intermediary mortgage market and we are delighted that he will be joining our team in order to build on our success to date.”

