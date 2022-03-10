Number of homes built fall in Q4 2021

The number of dwellings where building work has started totalled 41,600 between October to December 2021, this represented a three per cent fall compared to the previous quarter and a three per cent fall when compared to the same quarter in 2020.

According to the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, the number of completed homes totalled 41,330 between October and December 2021. This was a four per cent fall when compared to Q3 and an 11 per cent annual fall when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, 216,49 additional dwellings were completed, a fall of 11 per cent on the net additional dwellings created between April 2019 and March 2020.

There were 61,110 new home energy performance certificates (EPCs) lodged in England in the quarter ending December 2021, a six per cent decrease when compared to the same quarter last year.

In the 12 months to December 2021, new home EPCs totalled 243,780, an increase of 13 per cent on the 12 months to December 2020.

There was a net increase of 201,850 in the number of domestic properties with a council tax band in England between April 2020 and March 2021. This increase was 17 per cent down on that seen in the same period of the previous year.