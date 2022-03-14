You are here: Home - News -

News

Lenders are jumping ahead of the UK Government on green pledges

by:
  • 14/03/2022
  • 0
Lenders are jumping ahead of the UK Government on green pledges
UK lenders are jumping ahead to make green pledges in line with the UN’s ambitions while waiting on the UK Government to provide a sufficient framework for its own green targets.

Specialist lender OSB Group has joined the United Nations Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), and is currently developing a transition plan.

The group has pledged to achieve net zero emissions through its operating footprint by 2030, expanding to zero emissions across its business activities including its products and services, for instance emissions from the properties it lends on, by 2050.

OSB says it fits in with the group’s ethos “to help our customers, colleagues and communities prosper” as it “recognises that urgently tackling climate change and promoting green finance underpins the future prosperity of the UK.”

From 2022, it will announce products and services to support and invest in greener finance products and lifestyle and home changes; however did not provide detail on what those products might actually look like, nor how they will help UK landlords and homeowners become greener.

OSB is however taking on carbon mitigation schemes focussed on decarbonising the housing sector abroad, including a solar energy project in India, and a smaller project that mechanically compresses bricks, avoiding the need for firing and thus saving around 14 trees per house built.

Andy Golding, CEO, OSB Group, said: “We have joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance and committed to assist with our industry’s efforts to achieve its decarbonisation goals.

“We believe that even though there is much detail still to be defined in the UK’s pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions, it’s critical for us to take a committed stance. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead of us.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.