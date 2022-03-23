Lloyds Banking Group to close 60 branches

Lloyds Banking Group will close 60 branches across its network from June as online banking reaches a record high in 2022.

Between June and September this year, 24 Lloyds Bank, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax branches will be closed.

The closures come as Lloyds Banking Group said it has 18.6 million regular online banking customers and over 15 million mobile app users.

This has increased 12 per cent and 27 per cent respectively in the last two years and Lloyds said it was vital it adapts to this trend.

It added that all of the branches set for closure have been through LINK’s independent cash access assessment so people will have banking facilities within a mile of the existing stores.

Three banking hubs have been recommended in the towns of Buckingham, Cottingham, and Troon. This means they will have a traditional banking counter, run by the Post Office, where customers of main UK banks can deposit and withdraw cash, pay-in cheques and view balances.

Vim Maru, group retail director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches. Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Lloyds added that affected employees will be supported into new roles within the group.

In total and as of today, it has 739 Lloyds Bank branches, 553 Halifax and 184 Bank of Scotland branches.

These are the branches which are set to close: