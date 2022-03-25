Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2022 finalists revealed

The finalists for 2022’s Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards have been announced, Mortgage Solutions can reveal.

The ceremony will return to its usual venue of the Guildhall in London on June 10. The theme for this year is ‘Adapt, Change and Thrive’ and the awards will recognise the industry’s response to various changes happening on a national and global scale.

There are 18 awards up for grabs this year, 10 for lenders and eight for brokers. A new category has also been added to the line up – the Best Lender Marketing Campaign, which will put a spotlight on marketing professionals who drive communications between lenders and brokers.

Watch the video below as Kevin Roberts, director of Legal and General Mortgage Club, unveils the awards shortlists.