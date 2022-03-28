You are here: Home - News -

Trussle’s Miles Robinson joins digital broker Haysto

  • 28/03/2022
Haysto has appointed Miles Robinson as chief commercial officer to help drive growth for the digital broker.

 

He will have operational and commercial oversight as the company aims for 100 staff by the end of 2022.

Robinson (pictured) previously worked at digital broker Trussle as vice president of sales and operations where he helped the team to double and supported the acquisition of Better Holdco. Prior to Trussle, he worked as sales director for One 77 mortgages.

Haysto aims to provide a faster and more transparent process for specialist customers. The platform allows customers to manage their mortgage, conveyancing and insurance.

The hire follows investment into Haysto last year from chief executive of OakNorth Bank Rishi Khola and tech specialist Steve Garnett.

Robinson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Haysto to support its rapid growth in becoming the specialist market leader in the UK. The business has been built on the foundation of providing an A star service to customers who don’t fit the traditional profile of high street banks.

“I’m excited about being part of its mission to help these customers through the maze of complexities to find the right mortgage, just for them. This is an area of the market that’s growing fast, and I’m particularly passionate about. My experience and enjoyment working within high-growth organisations is very much aligned to Haysto’s forthcoming plans.”

Jonny Moulton, co-founder and chief executive of Haysto, added: “Miles’s background of scaling and leading customer facing teams in high-growth environments – while seeing the challenges faced by first-to-market digital brokerages – is a perfect fit for Haysto.

“In six months, we’ve launched as a brokerage and recruited close to 50 people and plan to double headcount in the next six months to meet customer demand. Key to realising Haysto’s vision and market opportunity is inspirational leadership and execution ability and Miles brings both.”

