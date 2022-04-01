Clydesdale Bank ups high LTV, professional and discount offset rates

Rates for two and five-year fixed products between 75 and 90 per cent LTV will rise by 0.09 per cent.

Clydesdale’s two-year fixed fee-saver product at 75 per cent LTV and 85 per cent LTV have also increased by 0.09 per cent to 2.5 per cent and 2.54 per cent respectively.

Five-year fixed rates at 80 per cent LTV, with both £1,499 and £999 fees, will increase by 0.03 per cent. For instance, its five-year fixed rate with £999 fee is now 2.3 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee have gone up by as much as 0.11 per cent. This includes its five-year fixed rate with £999 fee which has risen to 2.6 per cent.

The lender has also increased the rates for professional and newly qualified professional borrowers looking for two and five-year fixes by up to 0.09 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank added that its discounted offset rates have increased by 0.25 per cent, which is in-line with its offset variable rate which stands at 5.2 per cent.