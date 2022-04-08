You are here: Home - News -

News

LV General Insurance launches to intermediaries

by:
  • 08/04/2022
  • 0
LV General Insurance launches to intermediaries
LV General Insurance has launched into the intermediary market, making its products available through advisers for the first time.

 

LV General Insurance was acquired by Allianz in 2017. Last year saw the firm brought into the Allianz Personal division following a restructure to separate the commercial and retail aspects of the wider business. 

LV General Insurance also includes Legal and General’s General Insurance division, which it bought in 2020. 

Ahead of its launch this month, LV worked with intermediaries to further develop its service and products and has since added 27 enhancements to its plans. 

This includes the addition of trace and access as standard – a feature which helps homeowners track the source of any leaking pipes. LV said this was something which was regularly asked for but not commonly available. 

The business also has a learning and development team, comprising of employees Jill Carter and James Gittins. Their roles are to educate brokers on the best way to create conversation around protection with clients. 

As well as core home and landlord insurance products, LV will offer SmartQuote, a feature which provides quotes on home insurance after just five questions. 

Simon Hird, partnerships director at LV General Insurance, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our LV branded products in the intermediary market, which is a first for the brand.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard behind the scenes over the last couple of years to create this new service, but our people remain at the heart of what we do, and it’s the same team here to support our partners and advisers. 

“Our innovation, expertise, and support for advisers in the market is one of the main reasons why intermediaries choose to work with us. Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for advisers to do business with us. I look forward to continuing our relationships with existing partners and I want to thank them for their ongoing support. I’m incredibly excited about the journey ahead as we evolve and bring more new partners on board.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/