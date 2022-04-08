LV General Insurance launches to intermediaries

LV General Insurance has launched into the intermediary market, making its products available through advisers for the first time.

LV General Insurance was acquired by Allianz in 2017. Last year saw the firm brought into the Allianz Personal division following a restructure to separate the commercial and retail aspects of the wider business.

LV General Insurance also includes Legal and General’s General Insurance division, which it bought in 2020.

Ahead of its launch this month, LV worked with intermediaries to further develop its service and products and has since added 27 enhancements to its plans.

This includes the addition of trace and access as standard – a feature which helps homeowners track the source of any leaking pipes. LV said this was something which was regularly asked for but not commonly available.

The business also has a learning and development team, comprising of employees Jill Carter and James Gittins. Their roles are to educate brokers on the best way to create conversation around protection with clients.

As well as core home and landlord insurance products, LV will offer SmartQuote, a feature which provides quotes on home insurance after just five questions.

Simon Hird, partnerships director at LV General Insurance, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our LV branded products in the intermediary market, which is a first for the brand.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard behind the scenes over the last couple of years to create this new service, but our people remain at the heart of what we do, and it’s the same team here to support our partners and advisers.

“Our innovation, expertise, and support for advisers in the market is one of the main reasons why intermediaries choose to work with us. Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for advisers to do business with us. I look forward to continuing our relationships with existing partners and I want to thank them for their ongoing support. I’m incredibly excited about the journey ahead as we evolve and bring more new partners on board.”