Twenty7Tec in merger talks with financial services software provider

  • 08/04/2022
Twenty7Tec is in talks with Bluecoat Software about a merger.

If successful, the merger will mark the sourcing company’s entrance into the mortgage advice software sector.

While the firms are keeping the details of the merger close to their chests at this stage, a spokesperson confirmed to Mortgage Solutions that “talks have been going on for a while”.

Bluecoat Software’s technology is used by financial firms and mortgage brokers. Its technology is a management tool that allows advisers to organise their tasks and administer new business. 

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec (pictured), said: “I’m pleased to confirm that Twenty7Tec have been in talks with Bluecoat Software with regards to bringing the two businesses together.

“We believe that this combination will be a significant development for both the mortgage and wealth advice software markets. Talks are ongoing and we will make a further announcement shortly.” 

This move follows Twenty7Tec’s recent partnership with Hometrack. The tie-in gives users of CloudTwenty7 access to Hometrack’s automatic valuation model for brokers.

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

