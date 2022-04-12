Take the mortgage industry mental health and wellbeing survey here

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) wants everyone involved in the industry to fill out this year's mental health questionnaire.

The MIMHC’s study will explore factors related to the day-to-day lives of those working in the mortgage sector to understand what changes can better impact an individual’s mental health, and find any overlooked pressure points where better mental health support is needed.

The MIMHC was launched in October 2021 and offers guidance and a framework for firms to support their staff’s mental wellbeing. It was co-founded by Brightstar, Chartwell FS, Coreco, Crystal Specialist Finance, Knowledge Bank, Landbay and SimplyBiz Mortgages. The MIMHC’s steering group produces material and practical guidance to help companies provide mental health and wellbeing support to their employees.

The survey looks to establish how mental health and wellbeing provision has changed during the final pandemic stages, and how the current cost of living crisis is affecting stress levels. The questions explore areas like work-life balance, sleep patterns and workplace mental health provision.

MIMHC is therefore asking all mortgage intermediaries and support staff to complete the short anonymous survey, below, to get as accurate and effective an overview as possible.

A study by Crystal Specialist Finance in August 2021 showed that 18 per cent of respondents rated their overall level of mental wellbeing ‘of concern’, and the number of individuals working over 45 hours per week had increased to 66 per cent.

The results will be published on Monday, 9 May and available via a free downloadable resource which can be accessed from the MIMHC website.