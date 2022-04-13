Metro Bank and Kensington Mortgages withdraw products – roundup

Metro Bank will withdraw its 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) products in its core and interest-only ranges from tomorrow.

The products will be removed from 5.30pm from tomorrow, but new products will soon be released to replace them.

The lender said that cases must be at the ‘application submitted’ stage and fully packaged by the deadline to ensure customers could secure a product.

It added that any cases outside of these timeframes would not be accepted.

Kensington Mortgages removes duo of special buy-to-let products

Kensington Mortgages said it would remove two special buy-to-let products and replace them with two new special products, which will be launched tomorrow.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), at 2.79 per cent with no fee, as well a five-year fixed rate at the same LTV at 2.95 per cent, and a fee of 1.75 per cent.

It said that a decision in principle illustration would need to be produced and the full mortgage application would need to be commenced by 5pm today, with the full application submitted by 5pm on 19 April to secure the old products.

The new products include a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV at 3.09 per cent, and a five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier with a rate of 3.25 per cent. Both come with no fee.