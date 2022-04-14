BoE’s Residential Property Forum appoints Jackie Bennett OBE as chair

Jackie Bennett OBE (pictured) has been appointed as the chair of the Residential Property Forum, the Bank of England convened and industry-led group which monitors the residential UK property sector.

Bennett was most recently a senior advisor for UK Finance, where she worked for around four years, spending around two years as mortgages director, then as a senior advisor for personal finance.

She is currently a non-executive director for the New Homes Quality Board and OnLadder, which aims to make home ownership more affordable for everyone.

She has also been head of policy at the Council of Mortgage Lenders and held the role of deputy manager of property and household at the Association of British Insurers.

Bennett was awarded her OBE in 2010 for services to the financial services industry during the financial crisis.

The Residential Property Forum was also set up in 2010. It meets quarterly to provide insights on development in the housing and mortgage market and works alongside the Commercial Property Forum.

It includes representatives from the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority, government departments, house builders, investors, landlords, intermediaries, housing market experts and commentators, estate agents, and financial institutions.

Bennett said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed as chair of the Residential Property Forum and look forward to using my knowledge and experience to support the work of the Bank of England at what is an interesting time for the residential property market and its consumers.”

Sarah Breeden, Bank of England’s executive director financial stability strategy and risk, said: “The appointment of Jackie Bennett, with her in-depth knowledge of the latest developments in the housing and mortgage market, is an excellent addition to the forum.

“Her leadership and wide network of contacts to draw on will ensure that the group continues to provide excellent insight, analysis and debate on some of the key issues arising from the residential property sector.”

She also thanked outgoing chair, Andrew Baddeley-Chappell, for his years of commitment and skill in the role.