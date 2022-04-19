You are here: Home - News -

Hometrack and Mortgage Brain link platforms

  • 19/04/2022
Hometrack’s latest automated valuation model (AVM) is to be embedded within Mortgage Brain’s Sourcing Brain platform making it accessible to users.

The Hometrack update for mortgage brokers includes a pre-application filter to show a property’s value so that brokers can identify the right lender and product before making a recommendation to their client. The software also uses Hometrack’s database which comprises of existing property data to reduce the bureaucratic back and forths between mortgage brokers and their clients.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “We’re excited to partner with Hometrack to deliver this latest enhancement to our Sourcing Brain users at no additional cost.  The speed and simplicity of Sourcing Brain coupled with the accuracy of valuations through Hometrack’s Broker AVM gives advisers a better chance of finding the perfect product first time around.”

George Robbins, VP commercial at Hometrack, said: “Embedding broker AVM in Sourcing Brain as standard will help to ensure Hometrack’s expertise is made available to them – increasing accuracy and driving efficiency across the board.

“The partnership also supports our strategy to enable mortgages to be delivered in minutes, as we aim to create an efficient digitised mortgage process for lenders, brokers and consumers.

“We look forward to growing together and delivering additive value in the future.”

