You are here: Home - News -

News

Green mortgage products rise by nearly a fifth in six months

by:
  • 22/04/2022
  • 0
Green mortgage products rise by nearly a fifth in six months
The total number of green mortgages has increased by 18 per cent in the last six months, driven by the growth in buy-to-let products.

According to research from Defaqto, there are 648 green mortgages available today, up from 550 in October.

The number of buy-to-let products has tripled from 85 in October to 292 now. This is being driven by potential legislation which state new tenancies might need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of C or higher by 2025.

However, residential green mortgages has fallen by a quarter to 465 now. The firm did not cite a reason for this fall.

Green mortgages offer preferential terms to properties with better environmental standards, and are often offered on properties with an EPC rating between A and C. The products can be used on new builds but can also be eligible for properties if their EPC rating or energy efficiency is improved.

Katie Brain, consumer banking spokesperson at Defaqto, said: “With today being World Earth Day, it is encouraging to see that the green mortgage market is growing. Although this is predominantly in the buy-to-let sector, this still represents a sizeable number of homes that will be made more energy efficient as a result.”

She added that if consumers were considering a green mortgage they should discuss it with a mortgage adviser.

“Generally, newer homes will meet the criteria as they are built with modern regulations in mind, but older properties may need to be updated to ensure they are energy efficient. The cashback incentives typically offered with these ‘green’ mortgages can make it worthwhile as opposed to the standard mortgage range,” Brain said.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 28, 2022
Reading FC, Reading

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.