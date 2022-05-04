Kensington appoints Eloise Hall as interim head of national accounts

Eloise Hall (pictured), key account manager at Kensington Mortgages, has been appointed as interim head of national accounts.

She will be covering Francis Cassidy’s role as she goes on maternity leave. This is the second time Hall has covered Cassidy’s role for the same reason.

Hall (pictured) said: “I took on a lot of the responsibility last year, got my practice, and now I’ve officially been given the interim position this time around,” adding that she intends to focus on nurturing the intermediary relationships Cassidy had already formed, and work on Kensington’s strategy over the next two years.

This year, she will focus on the lender’s plans to cater to borrowers with adverse credit, long-term fixes and green mortgages.

Last November, Kensington partnered with Rothesay to deliver mortgages with fixed terms up to 40 years.

Hall said: “I think a lot of it will be around maintaining that momentum… and continuing to enhance Kensington’s strengths, which include things like fast service, innovative product ranges.

“We will support our partners and make sure we deliver, as well as things like flexible and creative criteria.”

“Kensington’s approach isn’t to just regurgitate our lenders criteria, or just change our interest rates in the marketplace. We like to find gaps in the market to expand the market and the business. We look at individual customer needs, and try and build a product around them,” she added.

Hall said Kensington would also reinforce itself as a thought leader to add value both to its own, and to a broker’s business.

She said: “We had a fantastic end to our year where we’ve doubled our business. It’s just about continuing to do that we’ve got some really big growth plans.

“To get there, we need to be making sure we’ve got some fantastic working relationships with our intermediaries. I’m proud to lead and deliver that support.”