Equity Release Supermarket hires two advisers

  • 30/05/2022
Equity Release Supermarket (ERS) has added David Bishop and Tim Feather to its 60-strong national adviser team.

The digital-tech company is looking to strengthen its presence within the industry and support growing customer demands.

Bishop, who has more than 40 years’ experience in financial services, and Feather, who has been in the industry for 22 years, will cover areas including the North of England and Yorkshire.

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO of Equity Release Supermarket (pictured) said: “Over the past two years, we have implemented new online processes, helping us to connect seamlessly to our customers, all of which have been highly well-received, therefore we have continued to aid this digital ambition in order to meet the changing demands of our customers.

“To support this drive, we are thrilled to welcome David and Tim to our team. It is always our aim to provide the best possible quality service to our customers, which is why we invest so heavily in our people, expertise and technology.

“We are also very proud to be creating new career opportunities at a time that continues to place people under a lot of strain, pressure and difficulty.”

Bishop commented: “It’s genuinely a privilege to join Equity Release Supermarket. They have a very strong work ethic and reputation, so I’m delighted to be part of the team.

“The thing I love about this job is seeing how much I can help make a difference to people’s lives. Equity release can be a wonderful option to help people over the age of 55, but it’s not always suitable for everyone. I always offer expert, open and transparent advice tailored to the specific needs and objectives of my clients.”

Feather has worked in the financial services industry since 2000, and two years later became a successful equity release adviser. ERS says he finds it particularly rewarding to see clients benefit from whole of market advice. Prior to joining, he held managerial roles in Lloyds TSB and Barclays, and subsequently went on to work as an equity release adviser.

Gregory continued: “This year we’re seeing greater demand in the market, with many turning to equity release to fund home improvements or repayment of residential mortgages in particular. Our new offering launched last year, Smarter, continues to grow in popularity. Therefore, it’s an exciting time for our new recruits to join and be part of this sector digital transformation.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.