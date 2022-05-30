The Nottingham hires BDM while Miller refocuses on London

The Nottingham hires Richard Goodman as East Midlands BDM as Amanda Miller recalibrates partnership support on London.

Former Coventry Building Society BDM, Richard Goodman, has joined The Nottingham to support brokers in its East Midlands region.

He takes the reins from BDM Amanda Miller, who has moved to help advisers in the London area.

Goodman, who also previously worked for HSBC, Lloyds Group and RBS, said: “I’m thrilled to be here and looking forward to building and growing great working relationships with brokers across the East Midlands. It’s a challenge that really appeals to me.

“I’ve always stuck by a principle of doing the right thing by people and it is clear to me that The Nottingham shares that ethos.”

Miller has worked for over 20 years at the lender, allowing her to hit the ground running in London.

She said: “It’s an exciting challenge. Hopefully my knowledge and expertise will play a key role in supporting London brokers and informing them about our products.”

The society has recently made several additions to its products and services including introducing soft searches at DIP, product transfers via brokers and criteria enhancements to support buy-to-let and limited company BTL lending.

The Nottingham’s national sales manager, Deborah Reeves, added: “We look forward to seeing Richard play a key role in supporting brokers across the East Midlands, as we are sure Amanda will in London too.”