Mortgage Solutions partners with Syndeo to deliver a second industry masterclass

For the second year running, Mortgage Solutions is hosting a masterclass in partnership with AI and digital communications provider Syndeo.

This online event will take place on Tuesday 5th July from 11am-11:45am. How to tune into changing customer behaviour so your business stays relevant.

The session will cover:

The importance of gathering data on client behaviors and insights

The need for an active online presence

Using technology to generate quality leads

Looking at what customers now expect from the advice process and how they want to be communicated to

Positioning your business to effectively attract new customers and grow existing client relationships

How digital tools can assist with this and encourage growth

Speakers:

Nicola Schutrups (pictured), managing director, The Mortgage Hut

Oliver Lennon, CEO, Syndeo

Chair: Shekina Tuahene, commercial editor, Mortgage Solutions

How to register:

Taking place online on Tuesday 5th July, this event will be accessible from your home or office, via a laptop, tablet or mobile.

Register to attend here – https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-solutions-masterclass/?syndeo2022source=pressrelease