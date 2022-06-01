Mortgage Solutions partners with Syndeo to deliver a second industry masterclass

This online event will take place on Tuesday 5th July from 11am-11:45am. How to tune into changing customer behaviour so your business stays relevant.
The session will cover:
- The importance of gathering data on client behaviors and insights
- The need for an active online presence
- Using technology to generate quality leads
- Looking at what customers now expect from the advice process and how they want to be communicated to
- Positioning your business to effectively attract new customers and grow existing client relationships
- How digital tools can assist with this and encourage growth
Speakers:
Nicola Schutrups (pictured), managing director, The Mortgage Hut
Oliver Lennon, CEO, Syndeo
Chair: Shekina Tuahene, commercial editor, Mortgage Solutions
How to register:
Taking place online on Tuesday 5th July, this event will be accessible from your home or office, via a laptop, tablet or mobile.
Register to attend here – https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-solutions-masterclass/?syndeo2022source=pressrelease