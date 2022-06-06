You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle Intermediaries and Vida expand sales teams – round up

by:
  • 06/06/2022
  • 0
Newcastle Intermediaries and Vida expand sales teams – round up
Two lenders have announced new hires for their sales teams.

 

Newcastle intermediaries has appointed Sophie Goodwin as business development manager for the North East and Scotland.

In the role she will support the needs of brokers and their clients and strengthen relationships across the patch.

Goodwin joined Newcastle Intermediaries following eight-years at Newcastle Building Society, three of which she was responsible for managing the underwriting team.

Her appointment comes following the promotion of Mark Wilkinson to the role of national sales manager.

She said: “My focus will be to engage in a really meaningful way with our intermediary partners throughout the North East and Scotland, helping them meet and exceed their clients’ ambitions. Despite market challenges we have a strong proposition that I’m sure offers the flexibility and versatility brokers are looking for, and I look forward to driving growth in the region.”

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, added: “Sophie’s appointment as business development manager for the North East and Scotland is a fantastic example of the business nurturing and developing its talent. As we continue to make enhancements to our lending proposition across the board, Sophie is well placed to support brokers with the mortgage products they need to meet the needs of their clients.”

 

Vida grows sales team

Vida has hired Darren Cunliffe as key account manager for the North. He will report directly to Andy Alvarez, national sales manager at Vida.

In his most recent role, Cunliffe spent almost 10 years as a building development manager at Nationwide Building Society.

Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida Homeloans, said: “I am pleased to welcome Darren into our growing team of key account managers. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the intermediary market and a raft of great contacts in the industry. I look forward to welcoming Darren to Vida and working with him to further enhance our relationships with brokers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.