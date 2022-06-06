Newcastle Intermediaries and Vida expand sales teams – round up

Two lenders have announced new hires for their sales teams.

Newcastle intermediaries has appointed Sophie Goodwin as business development manager for the North East and Scotland.

In the role she will support the needs of brokers and their clients and strengthen relationships across the patch.

Goodwin joined Newcastle Intermediaries following eight-years at Newcastle Building Society, three of which she was responsible for managing the underwriting team.

Her appointment comes following the promotion of Mark Wilkinson to the role of national sales manager.

She said: “My focus will be to engage in a really meaningful way with our intermediary partners throughout the North East and Scotland, helping them meet and exceed their clients’ ambitions. Despite market challenges we have a strong proposition that I’m sure offers the flexibility and versatility brokers are looking for, and I look forward to driving growth in the region.”

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, added: “Sophie’s appointment as business development manager for the North East and Scotland is a fantastic example of the business nurturing and developing its talent. As we continue to make enhancements to our lending proposition across the board, Sophie is well placed to support brokers with the mortgage products they need to meet the needs of their clients.”

Vida grows sales team

Vida has hired Darren Cunliffe as key account manager for the North. He will report directly to Andy Alvarez, national sales manager at Vida.

In his most recent role, Cunliffe spent almost 10 years as a building development manager at Nationwide Building Society.

Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida Homeloans, said: “I am pleased to welcome Darren into our growing team of key account managers. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the intermediary market and a raft of great contacts in the industry. I look forward to welcoming Darren to Vida and working with him to further enhance our relationships with brokers.”