24/06/2022

  • 24/06/2022
Hampshire Trust Bank appoints development finance lending director
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Andrew Dignum (pictured) as lending director for the North West within its development finance division.

 

He brings over 10 years’ experience in the development finance sector, having started his career at Natwest.

Dignum joined Natwest in Manchester as a graduate in 2009, where he had numerous roles within the real estate business. His most recent role was as a director, covering the wider North West market but with a focus on Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside.

In his new role Dignum will work on attracting new development finance business for HTB and developing client relationships into longer-term partnerships.

Dignum said: “I’m excited to have joined HTB at what is the start of its next phase of growth. HTB has a fantastic development finance product which is continuously evolving and improving.

“The North West is a market which offers so much opportunity for developers and we are well placed to help both existing and new clients deliver on their plans.”

He added: “The demand for high quality, sustainable homes across the North West has never been higher and HTB can play a really key role in supporting the large number of SME housebuilders operating across the region.”

Alex Upton, managing director of development finance at HTB, said: “It’s great to welcome Andrew on board. He will play a key role in our growth strategy; his extensive knowledge of more niche sectors such as PBSA and pre-let commercial will allow us to create new products and solutions for our developers who specialise in these markets.

“Our growth strategy is based around partnering with brokers through education, engagement and feedback in order to create solutions for their developer clients. No one should be in any doubt about our appetite for new development finance business.”

