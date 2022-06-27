You are here: Home - News -

News

Kensington Mortgages partners with Koodoo on time saving remortgage portal

by:
  • 27/06/2022
  • 0
Kensington Mortgages partners with Koodoo on time saving remortgage portal
Specialist lender Kensington Mortgages has partnered with financial technology firm Koodoo to create a digital remortgage portal that will allow brokers and customers to switch a product online in a few minutes.

The portal, which is now live and is one part of Koodoo’s origination platform, will show brokers and borrowers remortgage rates and products available as they near the end of their fixed rate mortgage term.

Brokers can switch products quickly and easily with a streamline remortgage process, allowing them to switch to a new rate product ‘in minutes’ and securing the corresponding proc fee.

Brokers are also notified by the portal when a customer’s deal is nearing the end of their deal.

Vicki Harris, chief commercial officer at Kensington Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to unveil our new remortgage switch portal. We believe the portal will make remortgaging faster and simpler for brokers and clients alike.

“Our aim is always to innovate and help improve the way our mortgages work, and with the help of Koodoo we’re doing just that, as well as reaffirming Kensington’s place as a leader in specialist lender mortgage technology.”

Seb McDermott, chief executive at Koodoo, added: “We are thrilled to have joined forces with Kensington to deliver an industry-leading portal for Kensington customers and their brokers. The portal enables a product switch in minutes and is fully integrated with Kensington systems meaning no re-keying and real time decisions.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Kensington as we work together to harness technology for the benefit of customers, brokers and underwriters in the mortgage industry.”

Last week, Barclays said it had reached an agreement to acquire Kensington Mortgages, which the bank said would give it access to the specialist lending market.

The lender has also partnered with equity loan providers Even and Proportunity, and is working with Rothesay on long-term fixed rate mortgages.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/