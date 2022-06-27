Skipton BS appoints Stuart Haire as group chief executive

Skipton Building Society has hired Stuart Haire (pictured), chief executive of wealth and personal banking at HSBC UK, as its group chief executive.

He will join the mutual at the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval, and takes over from Ian Cornelius who took on the role on an interim basis in April. Cornelius will stay in the role until 31 December.

Haire has worked in financial services for over 20 years and was at HSBC since 2017. He became head of wealth and personal banking in 2020, and before that held senior roles in its retail baking and wealth management division.

He also worked at Royal Bank of Scotland for nearly a decade in several senior roles, most recently as managing director for direct bank, where he oversaw digital and telephony banking services.

Gwyn Burr, chair of Skipton Building Society, said he was delighted to welcome Haire to Skipton in its 170th year and “his leadership and vision is exactly what we need for the next chapter of our long and proud history”.

Burr added: “Stuart will be joining Skipton, a financially strong and well run mutual, and the parent organisation to a significant group which includes the UK’s largest estate agency Connells. As a business we have consistently been here, supporting our members through the good times and the less so.

“As we face into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, our priority will always remain our members and meeting their financial needs. It is this accountability that makes working for a mutual so special – and I’m pleased to welcome Stuart and his vast skills and experience to the team.”

He also thanked Cornelius for his “first-rate stewardship of the business over the past few months and through to the end of the year”.

Haire said: “I am hugely excited and humbled to take on this role at a very important time for the Society. Skipton contains a fabulous group of businesses and a proud mutual status.

“My job will be to continue the work to modernise the businesses and make it even more relevant for existing and new members as they consider their longer-term financial needs and aspirations. I’m very much looking forward to joining the Society, meeting the teams, and leading the group through this exciting new phase.”