Accord Mortgages adds discounted SVR products

  • 28/06/2022
The intermediary-only specialist lender Accord Mortgages has released a range of discounted standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages to give brokers increased choice.

Buy-to-let rates start at 2.15 per cent for a two-year term at 60 per cent loan to value, based on a discount of 2.84 per cent on the lender’s SVR. The SVR is currently 4.99 per cent.

For residential products, variable rates start from 2.14 per cent at the same LTV.

Residential customers can access a fee-free discounted variable rate of 2.21 per cent at 75 per cent LTV and a discounted variable rate of 2.34 per cent at 85 per cent LTV with a £495 fee and £500 cashback.

Products are available for purchase and remortgage and come with a free standard valuation. Cashback and Accord’s remortgage legal service is also available.

Simon Garner (pictured), mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to reintroduce our discounted standard variable rate mortgages, now with additional incentives, to give brokers more choice when advising both residential and landlord clients.

“These products provide a lower initial rate than our equivalent fixed rate products and with the additional features, could provide great value options for brokers and their clients.”

