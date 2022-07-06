You are here: Home - News -

News

West One Loans hires Masthaven’s former first charge national account manager

by:
  • 06/07/2022
  • 0
West One Loans hires Masthaven’s former first charge national account manager
Specialist lender West One Loans has appointed John Smith, who was most recently national account manager for first charge mortgages at Masthaven, as a senior regional account manager.

In his role, he will part of the sales team focused on the lender’s buy-to-let portfolio for new and existing intermediaries.

Smith worked at Masthaven for around five years, and before that was a key account manager at Bluestone Mortgages for nearly two years.

Prior to that he was a relationship manager at Aldermore for just over two years and was previously an intermediary account manager at The Co-operative Banking Group.

Before that he worked at Platform, a subsidiary of The Co-op Bank, for around nine years in various roles including business development manager and new business team leader.

He has also worked at Alliance and Leicester for around three years as a mortgage underwriter and team leader.

Andrew Ferguson, West One Loan’s managing director for buy-to-let, said: “John is an excellent appointment, and we are delighted that he has chosen to join West One. He’s well known, well-respected and experienced in the buy-to-let market and has fantastic knowledge when it comes to supporting a diverse range of intermediary partners. He is a great addition to our growing team.”

Smith said: “West One is a hugely exciting organisation and I couldn’t be happier to be joining. The company is trusted by intermediaries and property professionals to deal with complex buy-to-let and its strength of funding and agility in the market sets it apart from its competitors. I can’t wait to get started.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/