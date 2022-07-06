West One Loans hires Masthaven’s former first charge national account manager

Specialist lender West One Loans has appointed John Smith, who was most recently national account manager for first charge mortgages at Masthaven, as a senior regional account manager.

In his role, he will part of the sales team focused on the lender’s buy-to-let portfolio for new and existing intermediaries.

Smith worked at Masthaven for around five years, and before that was a key account manager at Bluestone Mortgages for nearly two years.

Prior to that he was a relationship manager at Aldermore for just over two years and was previously an intermediary account manager at The Co-operative Banking Group.

Before that he worked at Platform, a subsidiary of The Co-op Bank, for around nine years in various roles including business development manager and new business team leader.

He has also worked at Alliance and Leicester for around three years as a mortgage underwriter and team leader.

Andrew Ferguson, West One Loan’s managing director for buy-to-let, said: “John is an excellent appointment, and we are delighted that he has chosen to join West One. He’s well known, well-respected and experienced in the buy-to-let market and has fantastic knowledge when it comes to supporting a diverse range of intermediary partners. He is a great addition to our growing team.”

Smith said: “West One is a hugely exciting organisation and I couldn’t be happier to be joining. The company is trusted by intermediaries and property professionals to deal with complex buy-to-let and its strength of funding and agility in the market sets it apart from its competitors. I can’t wait to get started.”