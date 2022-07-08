You are here: Home - News -

Ashley Alder made chair of the Financial Conduct Authority

  08/07/2022
Ashley Alder has been appointed chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is expected to take up his role in January 2023 to succeed interim chair Richard Lloyd.

Lloyd who has served as interim chair since Charles Randell stepped down from his post in May 2022.

Alder is currently chief executive of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and chairs the International Organisation of Securities Commissions.

The former lawyer currently has been at the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong since October 2011. The International Organisation of Securities Commissions, of which Alder is chair, is the global standard setter for securities markets regulation.

Alder, who previously held senior roles at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, said: “It’s a great privilege to have the opportunity to chair the FCA, whose core work is so vital to the financial health of consumers.

“I also value the opportunity to contribute to a crucial phase in the FCA’s history as it helps chart the UK’s post-Brexit future as a global financial centre which continues to support innovation and competition through its own world-leading regulatory standards.

“I look forward to working with FCA colleagues as they deliver on their mission.”

HM Treasury has also announced the reappointments of Liam Coleman and Dr Alice Maynard to the board of the FCA. Their second three-year terms as non-executive directors will commence on 5 November 2022.

Coleman is currently chairman of Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and has held a variety of roles spanning retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

Maynard has worked in the field of diversity and inclusion for 30 years and coaches senior leaders in inclusive leadership alongside her board and advisory roles.

 

