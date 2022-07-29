You are here: Home - News -

Consumer Duty: All you need to know

  • 29/07/2022
This week the Financial Conduct Authority released its final rules and guidelines for Consumer Duty, with mortgage brokers and lenders given 12 months to meet new requirements.

The guidelines aim to “set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and require firms to put their customers’ needs first”.

It covers the gamut of product design, distribution, service and communication, reporting, data collection and much more.

The collective papers, which comes to just under 300 pages, has a lot to digest, so we have put all our Consumer Duty coverage in one place for your ease.

 

FCA Consumer Duty final rules and guidance

 

Consumer Duty: Rules set standard for identifying target markets, distribution and info sharing

Consumer Duty: Rip-off SVR mortgages banned by FCA

Consumer Duty: Test communications, tailor contact and report non-compliant firms

AMI: Firms need to work on Consumer Duty now

Consumer Duty: FCA warns over second charge ‘token’ repayments

Consumer duty: Lenders must flag service delays creating poor outcomes or extra cost

Consumer Duty: Respondents concerned by unintended monetary consequences

Consumer Duty: Compliant industry data collection will need to be exhaustive

 

 

 

 

