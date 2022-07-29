Consumer Duty: All you need to know

This week the Financial Conduct Authority released its final rules and guidelines for Consumer Duty, with mortgage brokers and lenders given 12 months to meet new requirements.

The guidelines aim to “set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and require firms to put their customers’ needs first”.

It covers the gamut of product design, distribution, service and communication, reporting, data collection and much more.

The collective papers, which comes to just under 300 pages, has a lot to digest, so we have put all our Consumer Duty coverage in one place for your ease.