Paradigm launches marketing ‘Summer School’ for advisers

by: Erin Smailes
  • 01/08/2022
Paradigm launches marketing 'Summer School' for advisers
Paradigm has just launched a summer school of marketing which will be available online to advisory businesses this Summer.

The six-week program, which started on 29 July, supports advisory businesses in getting the most out of their marketing activities. During the course, Paradigm will release a range of materials focused on marketing in the form of worksheets, guides, blogs and articles to support firms to generate increased business.

The first week entails a ‘Getting Started’ guide, as the school has been designed as a resource for those wanting to better their marketing activity and therefore is suitable for businesses with an already established marketing strategy and also for businesses who are only beginning to develop their marketing output.

Each week covers a different aspect of marketing and the course will dive into many varied topics such as a look into both online and offline marketing strategies. This includes a strong focus on LinkedIn and how to improve social media presence. It will also discuss how to think out of the box and engage creativity when thinking about new innovative strategies and ways of reaching new audiences.

Riona Mulherin, head of marketing and operations at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “Paradigm’s ‘Summer School of Marketing’ is here to demystify the whole concept and provide clear, easy to understand advice, and to offer a range of resources that can be utilised by all firms in order to either begin the marketing journey or to up their game”

The course will also work on exploring the free resources that are available to advisers and how they can be properly utilised when delivering marketing activities.

A number of Paradigm provider and lender partners are involved in the Summer School by providing marketing knowledge and insight by marketing resources and videos. Some of Paradigm’s own marketing team will be updating blogs on various topics throughout summer.

Paradigm Mortgage Services currently has a membership of over 1,674 directly authorised firms (on March 2022) representing over 3000 advisers, who are all actively engaged in a variety of financial services.

Erin Smailes

