You are here: Home - News -

News

Conveyancing could be hit hard by Chancellor’s mini Budget – analysis

by:
  • 26/09/2022
  • 0
Conveyancing could be hit hard by Chancellor’s mini Budget – analysis
The increase in the stamp duty exemption could add to conveyancer's already over-stretched workloads and bring delays and backlogs, according to industry experts.

Early Friday morning, as part of the government’s Growth Plan 2022, the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced his plan to double the threshold at which people start to pay stamp duty from £125,000 to £250,000.

In addition, he stated that the level at which first-time buyers begin paying stamp duty will increase from £300,000 to £425,000.

The government said that the plan would allow up to 29,000 more people to move per year.

However, some property professionals have raised concerns that the change could generate excess demand and add to existing conveyancing delays.

Property search portal Rightmove reported that visits to its site rose 10 per cent immediately after the announcement.

Andy Sommerville, director of Search Acumen, said legal property firms would have to adjust to the change with “virtually no warning”.

He added: “The reality is that positioning stamp duty changes as a tax cut for hardworking people will land awkwardly on the desks of conveyancers who’ve barely had time to recover from the post-pandemic property boom brought on by the last reforms.

“That stamp duty ‘holiday’ was nothing of the sort for property professionals left struggling to turn the rusty wheels of the traditional homebuying processes.”

 

Cut will ‘over-stimulate an already over-stimulated’ market

Dan Salmons, chief executive of Coadjute, said the change would result in a “significant spike” in demand, adding: “Today, each and every property sale already involves an enormous amount of administration. The last time there was a stamp duty cut, property professionals were placed under incredible pressure.”

Lloyd Davies, managing director of South Wales-based online conveyancing specialist Convey Law, said the cut was “pointless” and will “over-stimulate an already stimulated” market.

He continued: “There is absolutely no point in this measure as we do not need to stimulate the property market. The market is buoyant and property prices are still rising.

“The conveyancing industry is still recovering from the cuts during the pandemic, which saw a sustained surge in the market and huge transaction volumes, the backlog of which the industry is still struggling to cope with.”

He noted that conveyancers had been limiting capacities during and after the pandemic “when we saw the cuts inflating an already over-stimulated market as many people sought to move for lifestyle reasons triggered by the pandemic”.

 

Transactions times could lengthen

Indeed, the volume of deals has meant that average transaction timelines have increased from 16 to 20 weeks over the course of this year and the proposed cuts will only make matters worse, according to Davies.

He said: “Cutting stamp duty will only exacerbate the tough situation the industry is in where we cannot process transactions legally to an ideal timescale because the demand is overwhelming.”

Stephen Ward, director of strategy at the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, was slightly more optimistic, noting that the Council “didn’t expect there to be a spike in activity like the one we saw with the pandemic holidays.”

However, he also advised firms “to be careful to ensure that they manage workloads to maintain the highest standards of service and advice to clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/