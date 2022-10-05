You are here: Home - News -

News

September second busiest month for mortgage searches

by:
  • 05/10/2022
  • 0
September second busiest month for mortgage searches
Mortgage searches in September came to over 1.5 million, up nine per cent on the prior month and second busiest month since March 2022.

According to Twenty7tec’s report for September, 27 September was its busiest ever day for mortgage searches, with over 100,000 searches. Twenty7Tec said that this was 20 per cent higher than previous highs.

Around 51 per cent of searches were for purchase and the remaining 49 per cent were for remortgage. This excludes product transfers.

The report said that at the end of the month there were 7,356 products available, which the firm said was the lowest total it had ever reported.

First-time buyers accounted for 16.3 per cent of total mortgage searches, which is the lowest level since May 2020.

 

‘Magnitude of mortgage activity’

Fixed rate deals dominated searches, and green mortgages showed an uptick with four of the top six days ever for searches in this category reported in September.

The firm also said that it had recorded its four busiest ever days for producing European Standardised Information Sheet (ESIS) documents in the last four days of September.

Twenty7Tec added that eight of its 10 busiest days for remortgage ESIS documents were in September.

Searches for self-employed, retired and properties valued at over £1m also reported their busiest days in September.

James Tucker (pictured), founder and CEO of Twenty7tec, said: “It’s hard to explain the magnitude of mortgage market activity in September 2022 as we set so many records on our platform and as an industry.

“The first half of the month was busy, but the second half was far busier as the market reacted to the mini Budget and withdrew products just as demand sky-rocketed in light of the stamp duty changes and the need for more searches because of the daily changes in product availability.

“One thing is clear to me: the market coped admirably well at the volume of change and demonstrated the kind of fortitude that got us through prior challenges so well.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.