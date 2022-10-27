You are here: Home - News -

News

Lloyds predicts falling house price growth as it posts £4bn profit

by:
  • 27/10/2022
  • 0
Lloyds predicts falling house price growth as it posts £4bn profit
Lloyds Banking Group has posted a post-tax profit of £4bn for the nine months to September 2022, down from £5.5bn last year, with its net income hit by an increased impairment charge.

The group’s impairment charge of £1.04bn for the year so far was larger than its net credit of £853m. Lloyds said this charge was down to its revised economic outlook. 

The group predicts that house price growth will fall 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 and drop further to a decline of 8.2 per cent by Q3. It expects the fall in house price growth to soften to declines of 7.9 per cent by Q4. 

Lloyds also expects unemployment to rise to 5.4 per cent by the end of next year and foresees the base rate increasing to four per cent by Q4 2022, and staying at that level throughout 2023. 

It also predicts a 0.1 per cent contraction in GDP by the end of 2023. 

 

Lloyds’ mortgage book grows by £5.1bn

Loans and advances to customers rose two per cent to £456.3bn during the period compared to last year, and its open mortgage book grew by £5.1bn. In Q3, the open mortgage book increased by £1.8bn. 

Its net income rose by 12 per cent to £13bn while its net interest income saw a 15 per cent increase to £9.5bn. Lloyds said this was driven by a stronger net interest margin, which sat at 2.84 per cent, up from 2.52 per cent. In Q3, its net interest margin was 2.98 per cent. 

Charlie Nunn, group chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, said: “In February, we announced an ambitious new strategy. While the operating environment has changed significantly since then, our customer focus remains unchanged. We continue to execute against our strategic goals, based on our objectives of transforming the business, while generating a stronger growth trajectory and enabling the group to deliver higher, more sustainable returns.  

“Our income growth, balance sheet momentum and resilient customer franchise have enabled the group to deliver a robust financial performance and strong capital generation, alongside updated guidance for 2022. The current environment is concerning for many people and we are committed to maintaining support for our customers. The group’s resilient business model and prudent approach to risk position the group well to face the current macroeconomic uncertainties while generating enhanced returns for our shareholders.”  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.